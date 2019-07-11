On camera, UP BJP MLA Rajesh Misra's daughter appeals mercy as she fears honour killing after marrying Dalit

‘Apna soch badlo’, says UP MLA's daughter as she fears honour killing after marrying Dalit

The daughter of a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh has suspected threat to her life from her father after she married a Dalit man against his wish.

Fearing honour killing, Sakshi Misra (23), who is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on the social media on Wednesday and spoke about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29).

In another video, she has said there was a threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly senior superintendent of police to extend security to them.

The couple said that they were on a run as Rajeev Rana, an associate of her father was after them.

In the video, Sakshi was seen saying that if anything happens to them or to her husband’s family, her father and her brother would be directly responsible.

Sakshi has also asked her father to let her live her life.

According to media reports, Deputy Inspector General RK Pandey has asked the SSP to extend security to the couple. The DIG, however, added the police did not know "where" to give her security as she had not disclosed her location.

