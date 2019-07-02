Total Solar Eclipse 2019 today: When and how to watch in India

Image Source : PTI Total Solar Eclipse 2019 today: When and how to watch

A total solar eclipse is set to grace the skies today. The phenomenon is taking place 2 years after the 'Great American Eclipse'. Skywatchers across parts of South America and the South Pacific will be able to witness the solar eclipse 2019 in parts of Chile and Argentina.

Though the total solar eclipse is not visible in many parts of the world, there are ways through which you can watch it from your remote location. It is also important to note that the next solar eclipse will be available in December 2020.

What is a total solar eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when an observer (on Earth) passes through the shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks ("occults") the Sun. This can only happen when the Sun, Moon and Earth are nearly aligned on a straight line in three dimensions (syzygy) during a new moon when the Moon is close to the ecliptic plane. In a total eclipse, the disk of the Sun is fully obscured by the Moon. In partial and annular eclipses, only part of the Sun is obscured. A total solar eclipse can be frightening to people who are unaware of its astronomical explanation, as the Sun seems to disappear during the day and the sky darkens in a matter of minutes.

What time will the total solar eclipse 2019 occur

A partial solar eclipse is set to begin at 12:55pm EDT (around 10:25 pm Indian time), whereas, the total solar eclipse will begin at nearly 6:24 pm GMT (around 11:54pm India time). Before reaching South America, the 2019 total solar eclipse will strike a bunch of remote islands in the Pacific Ocean. Oeono Island will witness the total solar eclipse for around 2 minutes and 53 seconds.

Where will the total solar eclipse 2019 be visible

The total solar eclipse won't be visible in India. A partial eclipse will be visible in neighbouring countries including Uruguay, Paraguay, Ecuador, and Brazil. The path of totality for the 2019 total solar eclipse is a 200km wide strip of land near La Serena, Chile that ends south of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How to watch the solar eclipse 2019

Though the total solar eclipse will not be visible in many parts of the world, there are still ways to watch it. Exploratorium Museum of San Francisco, as well as European Southern Observatory, will be streaming the eclipse live from the National Science Foundation's Cerro Tololo Observatory in Chile. During the total solar eclipse, the sky will be dark enough for skywatchers to enjoy a glimpse at various planets and stars that are normally invisible from the Southern Hemisphere.

When will the next total solar eclipse occur

The next total solar eclipse will be visible on December 14, 2020, and will pass over Chile and parts of Argentina. The next total solar eclipse in the US will be visible on April 8, 2024.