Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Terminated IPS officer of Gujarat Police Sanjiv Bhatt sentenced to life imprisonment in 1990 Jamjodhpur custodial death case

Sanjiv Bhatt is known for his role in filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the then Chief Minister of the Government of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, concerning Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 12:33 IST
Terminated IPS officer of Gujarat Police Sanjiv Bhatt was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1990 Jamjodhpur custodial death case, on Thursday.

The case dates back to 1990 when Sanjiv Bhatt was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar.

During a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town, he had detained around 150 people. In hospital, one of the detained persons had died after he was released.

About Sanjiv Bhatt

Sanjiv Bhatt is known for his role in filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the then Chief Minister of the Government of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, concerning Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

He claimed to have attended a meeting, during which Modi allegedly asked top cops to let Hindus vent out their anger against the Muslims.

However, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the apex court concluded that Bhatt did not attend the meeting and dismissed his allegations.

