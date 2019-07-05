Clashes between police and public in Surat over denial of permission for procession | Watch Video

Image Source : ANI Image

Clashes took place between police and public in Gujarat's Surat over denial of permission for a procession, on Friday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

"4-5 policemen injured after a clash broke out when police tried to stop people from taking out rally in Nanpura area, today. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area. The rally didn't have permission," ANI quoted DCP Surat, as saying.

DCP Surat: 4-5 policemen injured after a clash broke out when police tried to stop people from taking out rally in Nanpura area, today. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area. The rally didn't have permission. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/25uTxliRFc — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

#WATCH Surat: 4-5 policemen injured after a clash broke out when police tried to stop people from taking out rally in Nanpura area, today. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area. The rally didn't have permission. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/UPnu643Cjo — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

(Developing story)