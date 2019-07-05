Friday, July 05, 2019
     
  4. Clashes between police and public in Surat over denial of permission for procession | Watch Video

Clashes between police and public in Surat over denial of permission for procession | Watch Video

Clashes took place between police and public in Gujarat's Surat over denial of permission for a procession, on Friday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

New Delhi Updated on: July 05, 2019 18:31 IST
Clashes took place between police and public in Gujarat's Surat over denial of permission for a procession, on Friday. Section 144 has been imposed in the area.

"4-5 policemen injured after a clash broke out when police tried to stop people from taking out rally in Nanpura area, today. Section 144 (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the area. The rally didn't have permission," ANI quoted DCP Surat, as saying.

(Developing story)

 

