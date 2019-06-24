Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Encephalitis deaths: Supreme Court directs Centre, Bihar government to file response within 7 days

The state, however, said things were under control and that the government had taken steps to prevent more deaths.

New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2019 11:59 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response within seven days from the Centre and Bihar government on the issue of the deaths of more than 100 children in Muzaffarpur due to the outbreak of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai directed the Bihar government to file an affidavit on the adequacy of medical facilities, nutrition and sanitation and the hygiene conditions in the state.

During the hearing, one of the lawyers informed the court that similar deaths had occurred earlier in Uttar Pradesh. 

The court took note of it and directed the state government to file its response as well. 

The matter has been posted for hearing after 10 days. 

