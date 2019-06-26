Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Rahul working on roadmap for Wayanad development

Rahul working on roadmap for Wayanad development

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has invited 25 leaders from the Congress and the IUML to help him prepare a roadmap for the overall development of his constituency Wayanad, a party leader said on Wednesday.

IANS IANS
Kozhikode Published on: June 26, 2019 15:54 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has invited 25 leaders from the Congress and the IUML to help him prepare a roadmap for the overall development of his constituency Wayanad, a party leader said on Wednesday.

Those called to meet him in Delhi on Friday include state Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, district Congress presidents of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram as well as some Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders.

Related Stories

"Rahul Gandhi has indicated that he wants to bring systematic development in his constituency keeping in mind its environment," Kozhikode district Congress President T. Sidiq said in Kozhikode. 

"His offices in the constituency would also be streamlined to see speedy redressal of issues that the people face," said Sidiq.

ALSO READ: Won't decide next Congress President: Rahul Gandhi

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryRahul working on roadmap for Wayanad development Next StoryKarnataka CM loses cool as power station workers block convoy  