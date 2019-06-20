Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. I won't be part of electing new Congress chief: Rahul

I won't be part of electing new Congress chief: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will not participate in the process of electing a new chief for the country's oldest political party.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 16:28 IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi 
Image Source : PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will not participate in the process of electing a new chief for the country's oldest political party.

Speaking to media persons in Parliament, Gandhi said: "I will not participate in the process of electing the new President as it will make things more complicated."

Related Stories

Gandhi offered to step down as President on May 25 following the party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

His offer was rejected unanimously by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's highest decision making body.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi forgets signing Parliament register after taking oath

ALSO READ: Congress leaders meet at Sonia Gandhi's house to decide parliament strategy

Write a comment

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryGovt making earnest efforts for conservation of forest, wildlife and environment: Kovind Next StoryGood news! Bone-dry Chennai finally gets rain, more relief in sight  