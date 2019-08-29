Thursday, August 29, 2019
     
France keen to sell second batch of 36 Rafale aircraft, NSA-level meet today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and France President Macron recently held bilateral talks in Paris, and then again met in Biarritz during the G-7 summit.

New Delhi Published on: August 29, 2019 8:44 IST
Doval and Bonne are also likely to discuss opportunities for collaboration on defence, nuclear, security and space during their talks.

France is keen to sell 36 more Rafale fighter aircraft to India among a series of other defence equipment. This will be one of the key points on the agenda when France President Emmanuel Macron’s or (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Thursday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the other defence equipment France is willing to sell includes helicopters for the Navy and the Coast Guard and submarines. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Macron recently held bilateral talks in Paris, and then again met in Biarritz during the G-7 summit.

The Indian Express report further says Indian Air Force pilots will be trained for the next few months in France before the Rafale aircraft are sent to India.

Doval and Bonne are also likely to discuss opportunities for collaboration on defence, nuclear, security and space during their talks.

