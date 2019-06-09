Jagan Mohan Reddy to accompany PM Modi to Tirupati Balaji today

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

After his brief visit to Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Tirupati Balaji temple on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will accompany Modi on his visit to the temple of Lord Venkateshwara.

Andhra CM had earlier missed the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi as he too took oath as the new chief minister on the same day. Jagan will receive the prime minister in Tirupati.

According to the media reports, PM Modi is scheduled to fly from Colombo airport at 3 pm. He will reach Tirupati by 4:30 pm where he will address about 5,000 party workers at a ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’ in the vicinity of the airport.

After concluding his meeting with party workers in 30 minutes, the re-elected prime minister will motor up the Tirumala hills by 6 pm, pray at the holy shrine up to 7.15 pm.

His returning flight to New Delhi is at 8:10 pm.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election and Andhra Pradesh Assembly election, Jagan Mohan Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He talked about giving Andhra Pradesh a special state category in the meeting.