Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Unprecedented: Jaganmohan Reddy to have 5 deputy CMs in Andhra Cabinet

Unprecedented: Jaganmohan Reddy to have 5 deputy CMs in Andhra Cabinet

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence here in the morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers.

PTI PTI
Amravati Updated on: June 07, 2019 23:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Image Source : TWITTER

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

In what could be an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday decided to have five deputy chief ministers under him in a full 25-member Cabinet.

The new Council of Ministers will be constituted at a public function, on Saturday.

Related Stories

The Chief Minister held a meeting of the YSR Congress Legislature Party at his residence here in the morning where he announced the decision to appoint five deputy chief ministers.

Accordingly, one each from SC, ST, BC, minority and Kapu communities would be made deputy CMs.

He also told his legislators that the Cabinet would predominantly comprise members from the weaker sections, contrary to expectations that the Reddy community would get a lion's share.

He said the Cabinet would be reconstituted two and a half years later after a mid-term review of the government's performance.

In the previous N Chandrababu Naidu government, one each from, Kapu and BC communities was made deputy chief minister.

Jagan's decision to have five deputies is seen as a revolutionary step that is aimed at keeping those communities in good humour.

Also Read | New Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy hikes Asha workers' salary to Rs 10,000

Also Read | Andhra CM Jagan scraps Naidu's Annadata Sukhibhava, introduces Rytu Bharosa scheme

Also Read | Jagan reverses Naidu govt order, allows CBI to conduct probe in AP

 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAt least 19 killed due to dust storm, lightning in parts of UP Next StoryAligarh two-year-old murder case: Rahul, Priyanka tweet for justice; probe under SIT  