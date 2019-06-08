Jagan Mohan Reddy takes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM

Image Source : TWITTER Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy occupies CM Office in State Secretariat

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday occupied his office in the State Secretariat. He reached the Secretariat at 8.39 a.m. to a warm welcome by senior officials and senior leaders of his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Jagan Reddy entered his office amid chanting of Vedic hymns by a group of Hindu priests. After performing various rituals, he occupied his chamber.

Jagan, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, had been functioning from his residence after taking oath on May 30.

Chief Secretary L. V. Subrahmanyam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajeya Kallam, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, officials in Chief Minister's Office and secretaries of various departments welcomed Jagan.

After occupying his chair, Jagan signed three files relating to enhancement of salaries of Aasha workers to Rs 10,000, construction of Anantapur Express Highway and renewal of insurance for journalists.

YSRCP stormed to power in the state last month, winning 151 seats in 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.