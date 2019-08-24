Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi holds talks with his Bahraini counterpart King Hamad bin Isa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa during which they discussed bilateral and regional issues. Before the talks, Modi was extended a ceremonial welcome at Al Gudaibiya Palace.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Bahrain, was received by Prince Khalifa at the airport. Modi, who is on the third leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE and Bahrain, will also hold talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

وصلت مملكة البحرين. هذه زيارة تاريخية وستؤدي الى تحسين العلاقات بين بلدينا. وأتطلع الى الإجتماع مع كبار القادة والتفاعل مع المجمتع الهندي. pic.twitter.com/NQ1Q1VUOJH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Landed in Bahrain. This visit is historical and will improve ties between our nations. I look forward to meeting the top spectrum of leaders and interacting with the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/E34BsTopks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

On Sunday, he will witness the formal beginning of the re-development of the temple of Shreenathji -- the oldest in the Gulf region. The prime minister arrived here from the UAE where he held talks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed measures to improve trade and cultural ties between the two countries.