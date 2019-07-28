Northeast Frontier Railway introduces pink coaches for women passengers

Image Source : NFRAILWAY The Railway authorities will deploy RPF and ticket checking staff to stabilise the new system.

Eight trains in Rangiya division of the Northeast Frontier Railway have begun operations with some pink coaches, exclusively for women.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Pranav Jyoti Sharma said on Sunday that this colour will help the women passengers to easily identify the coaches even during rush hours.

Sharma said that the NFR hopes that the new initiative will enhance security of women.

The Railway authorities will deploy RPF and ticket checking staff to stabilise the new system, he said.

"Six trains between New Bongaigaon and Guwahati and two trains between Rangiya and Murkongselek have begun operations with the pink-coloured coaches," he said.

Differently-abled women will also be able to travel in the coaches, the CPRO said.

