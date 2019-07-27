Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 7 flights cancelled, several diverted due to heavy downpour; alert for next 24 hours

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy showers lash city, alert sounded for next 24 hours

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its adjacent areas on Friday, which caused waterlogging and traffic jams across the city. The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours. An orange alert has also been issued for the city. Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in the city and suburbs on Friday evening, as the IMD's Colaba observatory recorded of 53.2 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

Around 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport to nearby airports following the heavy downpour in the city on Friday. Heavy showers revived the July 26, 2005 fury when Mumbai received 944 mm rainfall in a single day.

Here are the Live Updates on Mumbai Rains:

8:15 am: Several trains cancelled or short-terminated due to waterlogging at Ambernath, tweeted Central Railways

8:00 am: 7 flights have been cancelled, 9 have been diverted at Mumbai Airport.

7:50 am: 150-180 mm rainfall received in suburbs in the last 24 hours; Heavy rainfall expected today, says IMD, Mumbai.

7:40 am: Mahalaxmi Express held up between Badlapur and Wangani with around 2000 passengers; National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team moved for the spot

7:00 am: Heavy rainfall predicted in the city for the next 24 hours

"Heavy rainfall over Konkan region, including Mumbai, is predicted for the next 24 hours,” tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD

6:45 am: Water-logging at Gandhi Market area, Sion after rainfall in the region

6:35 am: Cars in Badlapur submerged and the water is reaching the first floor, resident shares video

6:00 am: Railway tracks submerge at Badlapur railway station on the Central line of Mumbai Suburban Railway network, following rainfall in the region.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Palghar district,” an IMD official said.

“There is cyclonic circulation over northern parts of West Bengal and the neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected over coastal areas of West Bengal and around. This would also enhance rainfall over the west coast. Heavy rainfall over Konkan region, including Mumbai, is predicted for the next 24 hours,” tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general of IMD, Mumbai.

