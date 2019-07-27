Image Source : FILE Mumbai Rains: Here's the list of trains cancelled due to heavy downpour

Mumbaikars woke up to an intense downpour on Saturday morning, which caused trouble for the locals as parts of the city have been flooded and railway tracks have submerged.

Severe waterlogging is being reported from the city and its adjacent areas affecting the road, rail and air traffic. Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging at Ambernath, train services have been hit.

Though the water has receded at Ambernath, the water level is increasing fast at Vangani.

Considering the safety of commuters, services can not be run between Badlapur and Karjat/Khopoli. Please bear with us. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 27, 2019

Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi express is held up between Badlapur and Wangani with around 2000 passengers, said the DRM Central Railways. NDRF rescue team, Railway Protection Force and City police have reached the spot, it added. Biscuits and water being distributed to the stranded passengers. Badlapur is about 100 km from Mumbai.

Several trains have been cancelled or short-terminated, Central Railways said a statement released.

Here is the list of trains short terminated/ cancelled/ origin changed:

• 51028 Pandharpur-Mumbai Fast Passenger short terminated at Pune

• 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express short terminated at Pune and will run as 17411 Mumbai-Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Express from Pune.

• 18519 Visakhapatnam-LTT Express short terminated at Pune and will run as 18520 LTT-Visakhapatnam Express from Pune

• 12116 Solapur-Mumbai Siddheshwar Express short terminated at Daund and will run as 11301 Mumbai-KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express from Daund.

• 12297 Ahmedabad-Pune Duranto Express short terminated at Panvel

• 22944 Indore-Pune Express short terminated at Panvel and will leave as 22943 Pune-Indore Express at 18.30 hrs.

Trains diverted via Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Hubli-Gadag-Guntakal:

• 12163 Dadar-Chennai Egmore Express

• 11017 LTT-Karaikkal Express

• 16351 Mumbai-Nagercoil Express



Trains Diverted via Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat:

• 16614 Coimbatore-Rajkot Express

• 16587 Yasvantpur-Bikaner Express

Trains Diverted via Kalyan-Igatpuri-Manmad-Daund

• 11013 LTT-Coimbatore Express

• 12701 Mumbai-Hyderabad Hussain Sagar Express

• 11005 Dadar-Puducherry Express

