Mumbai rains disrupt air traffic. Here's the list of flights delayed, cancelled
Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Saturday, leaving residents stranded. Severe waterlogging and traffic jams across the city is being reported. Train services and airport operations have been hit due to heavy downpour. At least eleven flights have been cancelled and 9 flights were diverted at Mumbai Airport. Here is the full list of flights operation at Mumbai Airport:
At least eleven flights have been cancelled and 9 flights were diverted at Mumbai Airport due to intense shower. Around 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday to nearby airports following the heavy downpour in the city.
