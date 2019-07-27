Mumbai rains disrupt air traffic. Here's the list of flights delayed, cancelled

Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Saturday, leaving residents stranded. Severe waterlogging and traffic jams across the city is being reported. Train services and airport operations have been hit due to heavy downpour.

At least eleven flights have been cancelled and 9 flights were diverted at Mumbai Airport due to intense shower. Around 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday to nearby airports following the heavy downpour in the city.

Here is the full list of flights operation at Mumbai Airport:

UK 927 Delhi 27/07/2019 08:55 - Non Operational T2

G8 395 Bengaluru 27/07/2019 10:00 11:40 Delayed T1

G8 2602 Nagpur 27/07/2019 10:10 11:32 Delayed T2

AI 682 Kochi 27/07/2019 10:15 11:23 Delayed T2

UK 874 Hyderabad 27/07/2019 10:25 11:36 Delayed T2

UK 852 Bengaluru 27/07/2019 10:35 11:32 Delayed T2

SG 6432 Hyderabad 27/07/2019 10:45 11:53 Delayed T2

9I 626 Bhuj 27/07/2019 10:55 16:30 Delayed T2

6E 782 Chennai 27/07/2019 11:00 11:51 Delayed T1

6E 5316 Ranchi 27/07/2019 11:00 - Non Operational T2

SG 6374 Bagdogra 27/07/2019 11:15 11:51 Delayed T2

6E 5379 Kolkata 27/07/2019 11:20 12:25 Delayed T2

UK 514 Chennai 27/07/2019 11:30 - Non Operational T2

G8 386 Srinagar 27/07/2019 11:30 11:56 Delayed T1

6E 5225 Delhi 27/07/2019 12:00 - Non Operational T2

IX 021 Vijayawada 27/07/2019 12:10 13:40 Delayed T2

AI 865 Delhi 27/07/2019 12:15 13:30 Delayed T2

SG 422 Hyderabad 27/07/2019 12:35 13:55 Delayed T1

To check status of more flights, visit www.csia.in/flightinformation/passenger-flight.aspx

The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours. An orange alert has also been issued for the city.

Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in the city and suburbs on Friday evening, as the IMD's Colaba observatory recorded of 53.2 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm.

