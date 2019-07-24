Image Source : AP Mumbai rains: IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall on July 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for Mumbai, stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

Due to torrential rains, the situation of water logging has become common in most parts of Mumbai -- especially Parel, Hindmata, and Bhiakhla among others.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: List of flights and local trains running late due to heavy downpour

An IMD official that a warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

The official said, "There is a cyclonic depression in Mumbai. There will be more rain in coming days."

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: 7-yr-old boy drowns in drain; Third such death in a week

WATCH VIDEO: Mumbai rains: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in next 24 hours, cops ask Mumbaikars to be cautious