Wednesday, July 24, 2019
     
  Mumbai rains: IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall on July 25

Mumbai rains: IMD issues warning of heavy rainfall on July 25

The India Meteorological Department said, "The situation of a cyclone is going on in Mumbai, which will cause heavy rains in the city. There have been no rains in the city in the last two-three days but circumstances are changing. There will be more rain in the coming days.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 24, 2019 9:30 IST
Image Source : AP

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a warning of heavy rainfall for Mumbai, stating that a cyclonic circulation would bring more showers to the city in the next two days.

Due to torrential rains, the situation of water logging has become common in most parts of Mumbai -- especially Parel, Hindmata, and Bhiakhla among others.

An IMD official that a warning has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

The official said, "There is a cyclonic depression in Mumbai. There will be more rain in coming days."

