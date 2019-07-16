Mumbai Rains: 7-yr-old boy drowns in drain; Third such death in a week

Image Source : INDIA TV 7-yr-old boy drowns in drain

A seven-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Dharavi slum and died on Monday. It is the third case of child drowning and dieing in a week.

Sumit Munnalal Jaiswar along with his brother was playing near the drain at the Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony in the heart of the city. He fell into the drain. His brother and other friends alerted police about the incident, after which they rushed to the spot.

The police pulled out the boy from the open drainage and rushed him to Sion hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead at the hospital.

This is the third such death in the week where a child dies due to drowning in an open drain or manhole.

Earlier, an 18-month-old boy, Divyansh fell into an open gutter in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday night.

BMC officials conducted a 48 hours long search operation, checking over 10 kilometres of the drain line in vain.

On Monday, Dindoshi police filed a criminal case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against the officers and staff involved in supervision work of the drainage on the basis of a complaint filed by the child's father Suraj Singh.

Singh, talking to reporters during the operation, had accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence during the search.

Singh had claimed the civic body did nothing about the open gutter despite constant reminders from local residents.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the Coastal Road, near Worli.

The boy, Bablu Kumar Paswan, had fallen in the pit near the Worli Sea Link on Friday, the police said.

