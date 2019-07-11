Mumbai: Toddler falls into open manhole, rescue effort on

Image Source : INDIA TV Child slips into a manhole in Navi Mumbai

Rescue effort is on in Goregaon, Mumbai after a one-and-a-half year-old boy fell inside an open manhole. The incident took place late on Wednesday.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera. There was no warning sign around the open manhole.

Residents of Ambedkar Nagar, the area where the incident took place, say that the open manhole was not even visible due to dark and that warning sign should have been erected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BMC has now commenced the search operation by digging into all the channels connected to the manhole.

BMC is facing flak for its negligence. This is not the first time this has happened in the richest city in the country. At least 10 children lost their lives owing to such incidents across the city and suburbs.

