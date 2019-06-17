8-year-old forced to sit on hot tiles for stealing from temples

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL Representational images

An eight-year-old boy suspected of theft was forced to sit on hot tiles as punishment. He has been admitted to a local hospital.

The accused Amol Dhore,32, has been arrested and charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

According to a report by Ndtv, the boy was playing in the premises of Jogona Mata Temple when the accused approached the boy and accused him of stealing coins from the donation box.

The accused tied the boy's hand and made him sit on the hot tiles stacked in the temple yard. The accused was taken into custody on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father.