Monday, June 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra News
  4. 8-year-old forced to sit on hot tiles for stealing from temples

8-year-old forced to sit on hot tiles for stealing from temples

The victim has been admitted to a local hospital with burns. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Ralegan Siddhi (Maharashtra) Published on: June 17, 2019 19:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL

Representational images 

An eight-year-old boy suspected of theft was forced to sit on hot tiles as punishment. He has been admitted to a local hospital. 

The accused Amol Dhore,32, has been arrested and charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe  (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. 

According to a report by Ndtv, the boy was playing in the premises of Jogona Mata Temple when the accused approached the boy and accused him of stealing coins from the donation box. 

The accused tied the boy's hand and made him sit on the hot tiles stacked in the temple yard. The accused was taken into custody on the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's father. 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story Next Story  