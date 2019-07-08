Mumbai Rains: List of flights and local trains running late due to heavy downpour/ File Pic

Heavy rains lash Mumbai city on Monday morning leading to the temporary suspension of activity at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to poor visibility. "Due to heavy rains, there are no movements at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai," a spokesperson for the Mumbai airport said.

However, Central Railway tweeted at around 10 am that all four of its lines were running without disruption. "Heavy rains at various locations on Mumbai suburban. Central Railway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur). No disrruption." it tweeted.

Update at 1000 hrs @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 8, 2019

Meanwhile, due to heavy rain and poor visibility flight services at Mumbai airport were briefly halted. Three flights had to be diverted to other airports. "Due to heavy rains, visibility is changing every minute. Since 9:15 am, the visibility at the airport is fluctuating. There is a delay due to weather. No cancellation as of now but 3 diversions took place till now," said the Mumbai airport spokesperson.

Here is the full list of flights operation at Mumbai Airport

AI 582 Calicut 08/07/2019 09:10 12:13 Delayed T2

6E 496 Kolkata 08/07/2019 09:55 11:51 Delayed T1

AI 665 Delhi 08/07/2019 10:15 - Non Operational T2

SG 6432 Hyderabad 08/07/2019 10:45 11:47 Delayed T2

AI 604 Kochi 08/07/2019 10:50 11:43 Delayed T2

9I 626 Bhuj 08/07/2019 10:55 13:20 Delayed T2

#TravelUpdate : Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, fights to/from Mumbai may be impacted throughout the day. Please visit https://t.co/9eL33N630U or SMS UK to 9289228888 for updated flight status. Thank you. — Vistara (@airvistara) July 8, 2019

#WeatherUpdate Due to bad weather at Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. The passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/DaY8nCBre4 — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 8, 2019

Traffic, Trains status of all four lines:

Time: 0800 to 0900 hrs

CT : Worli Fire Station-41mm, Dadar-38,SWD workshop-37,F/S-35, Wadala, F/N-32, Malbaar Hill-31.

ES : Kurla-14mm, Chembur-12.

WS : Bandra-19mm, H/W-14, Vileparle-10.

Railway Traffic: Normal

Central – Normal

Harbour – Normal

Western – Normal

BEST Diversion: 1)Gandhi Market Traffic diverted via Bhau Daji Road.

2) Sion Road no- 24 Traffic diverted via road no. 3

