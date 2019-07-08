Monday, July 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Heavy rain hits flights at Mumbai airport | Live Updates
Live now

Heavy rain hits flights at Mumbai airport | Live Updates

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd. spokesperson said that on account of fluctuating visibility issues, there were no flight movements.

IANS IANS
Mumbai Updated on: July 08, 2019 11:57 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai Airport

Flight operations were severely hit due to heavy rain and poor visibility at the Mumbai airport on Monday. A Mumbai International Airport Ltd. spokesperson said that on account of fluctuating visibility issues, there were no flight movements.​ Although there were no cancellations, at least three flights were diverted to other airports. In a different rain-related incident, eight persons were hurt when a ground-plus one-floor tenement crashed in Shivaji Nagar.

While three women are admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, five others were already treated. Large parts of the city and suburbs, besides Palghar, Thane and Raigad, were lashed with heavy rain since early Monday morning.

While road traffic was affected with snarls at various locations, suburban trains were working normally.

ALSO READ | After 4 days, airport resumes operations on main runway

ALSO READ | Mumbai's Marine Drive incident: One dead, another missing; rescue ops underway

WATCH | 

Live updates : Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Flight operations suspended; train, road traffic disrupted due to waterlogging in suburbs

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • July 08, 2019 11:46 AM (IST)

    Local train on Central line running normally, no disruption

    The central railway has tweeted on its official handle that theRailway locals are running normal on main line, harbour line, transharbour line and 4th corridor (Kharkopar-Nerul/Belapur) without disruption.

  • July 08, 2019 11:43 AM (IST)

    No flight cancelled, visibility changing every minute, says Airport official

    The Mumbai officials have said that no flights are cancelled whereas some flights are delayed. The visibility is changing every minute.

     

     

  • July 08, 2019 11:36 AM (IST)

    Waterlogging at Gandhi Market near King's Circle, Sion Road

    Heavy rain lashes city, waterlogging was reported at Gandhi Market near King's Circle and Sion Road.

Budget 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVideo | 25 men tied, forced to chant 'Gau mata ki jai' for transporting cows in Madhya Pradesh Next StoryYamuna Expressway accident: Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath  