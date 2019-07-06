Saturday, July 06, 2019
     
  Two drown at Mumbai's Marine Drive due to hide tide; rescue ops underway

In Mumbai’s Marine Drive area rescue operation was underway by Navy after two people drowned in the sea. As per the information, one of the two missing people had tried to rescue the another and got carried away in the high tide.

New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2019 19:39 IST
2 people drowned due to high tide at Marine Drive, Mumbai.
In Mumbai’s Marine Drive area rescue operation was underway by Navy after two people drowned in the sea, on Saturday. A Navy chopper was pressed into service.

They drowned due to high tide, reported ANI.

As per the information, one of the two missing people had tried to rescue the another and got carried away in the high tide. 

Police tried to rescue them by throwing rope but failed.

What is Marine Drive?

Marine Drive is a 3.6-kilometer-long Boulevard in South Mumbai in the city of Mumbai, India. The road was constructed by late philanthropist Bhagojisheth Keer & Pallonji Mistry. It is a 'C'-shaped six-lane concrete road along the coast, which is a natural bay.

 

 

