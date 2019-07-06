Two drown at Mumbai's Marine Drive due to hide tide; rescue ops underway

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI 2 people drowned due to high tide at Marine Drive, Mumbai.

In Mumbai’s Marine Drive area rescue operation was underway by Navy after two people drowned in the sea, on Saturday. A Navy chopper was pressed into service.

They drowned due to high tide, reported ANI.

As per the information, one of the two missing people had tried to rescue the another and got carried away in the high tide.

Police tried to rescue them by throwing rope but failed.

Mumbai: Rescue operation underway by Navy helicopter at Marine Drive for 2 people who've drowned here due to high tide. One of the 2 missing people had tried to rescue the another & got carried away in the high tide. Police tried to rescue them by throwing rope but failed pic.twitter.com/twnS5IiDcV — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Mumbai: Rescue operation underway at Marine Drive for two people who have drowned here. pic.twitter.com/aqGMG03LKb — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

What is Marine Drive?

Marine Drive is a 3.6-kilometer-long Boulevard in South Mumbai in the city of Mumbai, India. The road was constructed by late philanthropist Bhagojisheth Keer & Pallonji Mistry. It is a 'C'-shaped six-lane concrete road along the coast, which is a natural bay.