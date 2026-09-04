Pilot on Phuket-Delhi flight, who failed drug test, terminated by Air India with immediate effect

New Delhi:

Air India on Friday said the Pilot-in-Command of the Phuket-Delhi flight tested positive for a psychoactive substance and added that in line with Air India's zero-tolerance approach to violation of safety, fitness or regulatory requirements, the pilot's employment has been terminated with immediate effect.

What is the row over the AI Phuket-Delhi flight

The incident was reported on August 4 when the flight, which was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, faced mid-air turbulence before losing 300 feet in altitude. The flight left 17 passengers, including four crew members, injured. One of the crew members also suffered a spinal and neck injury.

After the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) took cognisance of the incident, it was found that the pilot-in-command had tested positive for marijuana in a screening test. Later, the airline said it was not in a situation to comment on the development. However, Air India had clarified that it regularly undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, while adding that it would continue coordinating with the authorities.

Here's what AAIB said in pilot drug test

Earlier in the day, probe agency AAIB said the confirmation of drug use by the pilot-in-command of the Air India Phuket-Delhi flight is a "serious concern" and asked the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to take appropriate action.



While issuing the preliminary report on the incident of August 4, wherein the flight, operating with an A320 plane, suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude and left many people injured, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said a detailed probe is underway.



"In view of a non-negative result for psychoactive substances for one of the flight crew, it is recommended that DGCA may take appropriate actions as deemed fit to prevent abuse of psychoactive substances," AAIB said in its interim safety recommendation.

Flight from Phuket to Delhi was operated with Airbus A320-251N aircraft

It should be noted that flight AI 2379 from Phuket to Delhi was operated with an Airbus A320-251N aircraft bearing registration VTEXO. There were 145 people, including 2 pilots and 6 cabin crew, on board the plane. According to the 10-page preliminary report, after the flight landed at the Delhi airport, 24 people were given medical assistance, and out of them, four had serious injuries.



The AAIB said that in this case, it has been observed that the pilot-in-command was found non-negative for psychoactive substance in the confirmatory test. "The confirmation of use of psychoactive substance is a serious concern, and AAIB recommends appropriate actions by DGCA on priority," it said.



AAIB said that initially, it was notified that the aircraft encountered turbulence en route to Delhi. Based on the evidence collected and the assessment of injuries sustained by the persons onboard, the occurrence was classified as an accident. The probe agency is scrutinising data and records collected from various stakeholders. "The investigation team interacted with the flight crew and cabin crew (including the cabin supervisor) at Delhi Airport. Subsequently, both flight crew members were interviewed by the investigation team," it said.

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'Not in a position to comment': Air India on reports that Phuket-Delhi flight pilot failed dope test