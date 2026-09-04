Goa to provide 3 free LPG cylinders annually: How much beneficiaries will receive as part of scheme?

Panaji:

In big benefit for consumers, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the state government will provide three LPG cylinders free of cost annually to beneficiaries in the state by crediting Rs 3,000 every year into their bank accounts from September 9. He further stated that forms to avail the benefit of this scheme will be made available at panchayats and with MLAs from September 5.

While speaking at an event in Panaji, the CM said the scheme was part of the promise made by him during the 2022 state assembly elections, in which he had assured to provide three free LPG cylinders to people. "From September 9, beneficiaries will start getting Rs 3,000 annually into their bank accounts. The financial assistance would enable eligible beneficiaries to meet the cost of three LPG cylinders under the scheme," he said.

Who will receive benefits?

He stated that the beneficiaries who fill up the forms and submit the required documents will start receiving the amount into their bank accounts. Beneficiaries will have to submit copies of their bank passbook, Aadhaar card and voter identity card to avail the benefit, Sawant said.

In another development, the Goa government prohibited fresh contractual appointments across its departments and government bodies, while introducing a one-time measure to regularise eligible contractual employees who have completed at least 10 years of continuous service.

The decision was taken by the state government was part of the 'Goa (Contractual Employees Regularization in Service) Rules, 2026', notified by the Department of Personnel on Thursday, said officials.

No department will undertake recruitment on contractual basis

As part of the new new rules, no department or government body will undertake further recruitment on a contractual basis, except for specific requirements such as consultants, domain experts and personnel engaged for time-bound state or central government schemes.

Employees engaged under these exceptions will not have any right to seek regularisation, and their contracts will have to end once the assigned task or tenure is completed, the rules say. The rules also bar extension or renewal of such specialised contracts. If the requirement continues beyond the original period, a fresh contract will have to be executed, according to the notification.

With inputs from PTI

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