Mirzapur The Movie box office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film opens strong, early estimates out

Mirzapur: The Movie has opened its theatrical run with a great response at the box office. The film, which brings back popular characters from the hit franchise, recorded a good sum, as per early estimates. The film is an adaptation of Prime Video's hit series. It brings back hit characters like Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya. The film also introduces Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav.

Mirzapur: The Movie records strong Hindi collection on Day 1

Mirzapur: The Movie has earned Rs 16.14 crore India net on its opening day in India, according to the figures shown by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film is currently running across 8,067 shows. It recorded an overall occupancy of 33.8% on Day 1.

The Hindi version contributed the bulk of the opening day's earnings. It collected Rs 16.04 crore with 7,939 shows and registered 34.0% occupancy. The Telugu version, meanwhile, earned Rs 0.10 crore from 128 shows, with an occupancy of 19.0%.

With the first day's earnings, Mirzapur The Movie has recorded an India net collection of Rs 16.14 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 19.05 crore so far. The final collection figures will be updated by 10 am on Saturday, September 5.

Mirzapur: The Movie is set in 2018

Set in 2018, the film brings back some familiar characters from the franchise while adding new conflicts and developments to the story. It also explores an untold chapter from the Mirzapur timeline. By going back to 2018, the film gets a chance to show events and character dynamics that audiences have not seen on screen before.

What do we know about the cast of Mirzapur: The Movie?

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. Divyenndu is also back as Munna Tripathi, and Jitendra Kumar joins the franchise as Bablu Pandit. The film also features several familiar faces from the Mirzapur universe, including Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, while Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani have come on board as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also read:

Mirzapur The Movie Review: Ravi Kishan's swag outshines Kaleen Bhaiya's dominance, but the climax lags