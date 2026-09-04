'India-Italy ties stronger than ever': Meloni thanks PM Modi for congratulating her on milestone

Rome:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for congratulating her on becoming Italy's longest continuously serving Prime Minister in the postwar era. Responding to PM Modi's message, Meloni said that the relationship between India and Italy had reached a stronger position than ever before. Meloni said the ties between the two countries were being driven by a growing strategic partnership and a shared desire to create new opportunities for cooperation. She also highlighted the importance of strengthening connectivity between Europe and India through the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

Meloni thanks PM Modi for congratulatory message

Reacting to PM Modi's wishes, Meloni posted on X and expressed gratitude for his message as well as his friendship. "Thank you, dear Narendra Modi, for your words and for your friendship. The relationship between Italy and India is today stronger than ever," she wrote. She said the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy reflected the importance both nations attach to their relationship and their intention to combine their respective strengths.

"The Special Strategic Partnership that we launched during our last meeting is the recognition of the importance of this bond and of the will to unite the expertise of our Nations to create new opportunities for growth, seizing the extraordinary opportunities for collaboration that we have before us," she added.

Meloni further stressed that the two countries could play a role in strengthening ties between their respective regions while working together on major connectivity and economic initiatives. "I am certain that Italy and India, together, will continue to strengthen the bond between our Continents as well, working side by side also to develop the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor," she added.

PM Modi congratulates Meloni on historic milestone

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi had congratulated Meloni after she crossed the record for the longest uninterrupted tenure as Italy's prime minister since World War II. "Congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Meloni on becoming the longest continuously serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history. This milestone is a reflection of the trust and confidence of the Italian people in her leadership," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister also credited Meloni's friendship with India for helping strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between the two countries. He said he looked forward to maintaining close cooperation with Italy and wished her continued success in the years ahead. "My best wishes for her continued success in the years ahead," the PM added.

Meloni breaks Silvio Berlusconi's record

It is to be noted that Meloni has been Italy's Prime Minister since October 22, 2022. On Thursday, she completed 1,413 consecutive days in office, surpassing the previous record held by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. Her milestone marks a significant moment in Italian political history, particularly because she became the country's first woman prime minister when she assumed office in 2022. Meloni's government also marked the return to power of a political force with roots in Italy's post-fascist right, initially prompting concerns among some European allies and financial markets about the direction of her administration.

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