Life goes out of gear in Mumbai, flights delayed by over 30 mins due to heavy rainfall

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/PTI The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had, earlier on Tuesday, predicted very heavy rainfall in India's financial capital and south Konkan area -- especially in the districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjoining region has affected the flight schedule in Mumbai.

At the time of filing this copy, the city had witnessed a heavy downpour for over two hours.

Several flights are delayed by 30 minutes or more, news agency ANI quoted a Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (MIAL) Public Relations Officer as saying.

The IMD had also issued a warning to fishermen to not risk going into the Arabian Sea which would have a rough course with high waves and wind speeds at 40-50 kmph till Friday.