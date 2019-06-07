Saturday, June 08, 2019
     
Congress slams BJP over murder of RTI activist's son in Gujarat, failure to implement Whistleblower Act

The Congress on Friday condemned the murder of the son of a RTI activist in Gujarat and accused the BJP government at the Centre over its failure to implement the Whistleblower Protection Act.

New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2019 11:32 IST
Randeep Singh Surjewala
Randeep Singh Surjewala

"Condemnable! The son of RTI activist, who opposed the bail of his father killer has also been murdered. In last five years the BJP government at the Centre has failed to implement the whistleblower act, resulting in the killings of RTI activists," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted attaching a news report.

According to the news report, Nanjibhai Sondarva, an RTI activist from Gujarat's Rajkot was murdered last year. While his 17 year-old son Rajesh Nanjibhai Sondarva was killed on May 22 this year for opposing the bail of one of the accused in his father's murder case.

