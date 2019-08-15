From Article 370 revocation to CDS and population explosion: Top quotes from PM Modi's I-Day speech

Image Source : Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day speech:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the second National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government at the Centre had undertaken some pathbreaking measures to strengthen the nation's polity and policy -- in his address to the nation on the 73rd Independence Day of India.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi cited abrogation of Article 370, end of Triple Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders, Digital India initiative, and Make in India initiative among others to make a strong pitch about 'Ease of Living' in India.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's Independence Day speech:

1) One nation, one Constitution

PM Modi said: "For those speaking in favour of Article 370 and 35A, the country is asking if they were so important for changing the country's fortunes, then why didnt you make it permanent? Why did you keep it as temporary (clauses)?

"If you had the conviction, why didn't you make it permanent?

He said there were many who in their heart of hearts knew that Article 370, 35A were not good, but lacked the courage to do anything.

"Because you too knew that what had happened was not proper, but lacked the courage to go forward.

"For me the country's future is everything, not my political future," he said.

"Now one can say with pride, One Nation, One Constitution," Prime Minister Modi said.

He said the decision to revoke Article 370 was a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel of a united India.

"In this short span of time, we have taken important steps in every sector. Article 370 and 35A being revoked from Jammu and Kashmir is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel."

2) Justice for Muslim women

"If we can take so many steps then why not raise our voices against the evil of Triple talaq, so that our Muslim sisters get equal respect and are part of the country's progress. The decision is not to be weighed in political terms," PM Modi said.

3) Population control

"Population explosion will cause many problems for our future generations. But there is a vigilant section of public which stops to think, before bringing a child to the world, whether they can do justice to the child, give them all that she or he wants. They have a small family and express their patriotism to the country. Let's learn from them. There is need of social awareness," PM Modi said.

4) Assurance of five-trillion economy

"To some the target of nearly doubling the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added USD 1 trillion as compared to USD 2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable," PM Modi said.

Modi said political stability through a massive mandate for his government alongside predictable policy provides a unique opportunity for India to grow. "The country shouldn't lose this opportunity," he said adding that his government has provided high growth while keeping inflation at low rate.

He referred to reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for aiding the growth process and said the government will invest Rs 100 lakh crore in building modern ports, highways, railways, airports, hospitals and educational institutions.

5) Emphasis on development of tourism industry

"There is a huge scope to improve our tourism sector. The time has come to boost exports and that each district of India has much to offer. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect," PM Modi said.

He said the the world was eager to explore trade with India and the government was working to keep prices under check and increase development.

"There is a 'huge' scope for improvement in tourism sector, everyone should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022," he added.

6) Announcement of CDS

"Our government has decided to have a Chief of Defence Staff -- CDS. CDS will ensure synergy among the three services and provide effective leadership to them," PM Modi said.

7) Investment in infrastructure

"People's thinking has changed. Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to set up a railway station. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask when is a good airport coming," PM Modi said.

8) Water conservation

"We understand the importance of water conservation and that’s why a new ministry for Jal Shakti has been created. Steps have also been taken to make the medical sector even more people-friendly," PM Modi said.

He added: "'Jal Jivan' mission will make drinking water available to all households announced. The government will spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore for it."

9) Stand against terrorism

"We will expose before the world all exporters of terror. We, together with other countries of the world, will fight those sheltering terrorism, financing and exporting terrorism. We are presenting their true colours in front of the world," PM Modi said, adding, the neighbouring countries -- Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka -- have been victims of the terror attacks.

"So when India is fighting against terrorism, we are playing our role on the world stage," he said.

10) On corruption, and nepotism

"Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome; these are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years," PM Modi said.

He added: "Nepotism and corruption must end immediately."

PM Modi also made a fresh pitch for holding Lok Sabha and assembly polls together. He said, "The concept of 'one nation, one election' is imperative to make the country great."

11) Plastic-free and open-defecation free India

"Can we free India from single use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now. Let an important step in this direction be made on October 2," PM Modi said.

He added, "India will soon become an open-defecation free country."

FOLLOW FOR LIVE UPDATES