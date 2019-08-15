Independence Day 2019: PM Modi to address nation, Delhi on high alert | LIVE

Thursday, August 15, 2019
     
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday -- in his sixth consecutive address to India as the prime minister ever since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wrested power in 2014. PM Modi will also unfurl the Tricolour and lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday morning -- in an event that is likely to begin at 7.30 am. Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates on the Independence Day celebrations across India.

Updated on: August 15, 2019 7:08 IST
In his address, PM Modi is likely to touch upon the historical move of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday -- in his sixth consecutive address to India as the prime minister ever since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wrested power in 2014.

PM Modi will also unfurl the Tricolour and lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday morning -- in an event that is likely to begin at 7.30 am.

In his address, PM Modi is likely to touch upon the historical move of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"On this festival of national fervour, 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in Delhi; 5,000 boy spectators and 700 NCC cadets from 17 schools will display 'strength in unity' through the formation of the words Naya Bharat," a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, said.

Delhi was put on high alert ahead of the Independence Day and in the wake of intelligence warning following the revocation of Article 370.

Security has been ramped up in the national capital with police barriers put in place across the city.

Heavy police deployments have been made in areas within a 3 km radius of the Red Fort.

Stay tuned to this space as we bring to you live and latest updates on the Independence Day celebrations across India

 

  • August 15, 2019 7:08 AM (IST)

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the tricolour at his residence

  • August 15, 2019 7:07 AM (IST)

    PM Modi wishes the nation

  • August 15, 2019 7:04 AM (IST)

    PM Modi to reach Raj Ghat shortly

    Security has been beefed up.

  • August 15, 2019 7:00 AM (IST)

    AND more security!

    Besides officers of the Delhi Police, security officers in plain clothes, snipers, National Security Guard (NSG) personnel, the Army and SPG commandos as well as ground to air surveillance have been deployed around the Red Fort. 

    At least 80 companies of security forces (around 6,000 personnel) have been deployed at the Red Fort and the surrounding areas.

    Delhi Police and Delhi Traffic Police personnel are spread out across the city to secure important places as well as for manning entry and exit points at "vulnerable locations". All high-rises, hotels, guest houses, markets and restaurants in Paharganj, Jama Masjid and the areas surrounding the Red Fort are under the police scanner.

    According to sources, more than 1,500 CCTV cameras have also been installed near the sensitive places.

    Delhi Traffic Police have put in place several traffic restrictions for the general public. The restrictions will be in place on Thursday as well.

    An advisory has been put up on Delhi Traffic Police's Twitter handle with an elaborate map of the possible routes that can be taken. 

  • August 15, 2019 6:59 AM (IST)

    No changes, only restrictions

    The Delhi Metro has not announced any change in its services on August 15, but there will be restrictions on entry and exit at some stations on the Violet Line. Parking areas, however, have been closed until 2 pm. 

  • August 15, 2019 6:59 AM (IST)

    Multi-layered security arrangement in Delhi

    SWAT commandos and NSG snipers have been deployed while for the first time cameras with facial recognition software are being used to secure the historic Red Fort.

    Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed around the venue, where ministers, bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people will gather to hear the prime minister.

    Army, paramilitary forces and 20,000 Delhi Police personnel have also been deployed. The roads leading to the Red Fort are under surveillance and police personnel are taking help of sniffer dogs to check vehicles in north and central districts of Delhi.

    Security protocols have also been devised for the "At Home" function at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    At both these places, visitors will have to pass through several door-framed metal detectors and they will be frisked with hand-held metal detectors. Baggage scanners have already been placed at all entry points at the Red Fort venue.

    Special "spotters" are keeping an eye on parking areas and kite catchers will ensure a distraction-free event at the Red Fort on Thursday.

    To identify suspects around the historic Red Fort, police are using cameras with facial recognition technology, while anti-drone detection system has been deployed to secure the skies.

    Police have prohibited aerial activities, including paragliding, hot-air balloons and quadcopters, until August 15 around the Red Fort.
    Any person violating the order will be liable for criminal prosecution, officials said.

