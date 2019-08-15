Independence Day 2019: PM Modi to address nation, Delhi on high alert | LIVE

Image Source : FILE PHOTO In his address, PM Modi is likely to touch upon the historical move of the abrogation of Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on the 73rd Independence Day on Thursday -- in his sixth consecutive address to India as the prime minister ever since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wrested power in 2014.

PM Modi will also unfurl the Tricolour and lead the nation in celebrating the 73rd Independence Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday morning -- in an event that is likely to begin at 7.30 am.

"On this festival of national fervour, 3,500 girl students drawn from 41 government schools in Delhi; 5,000 boy spectators and 700 NCC cadets from 17 schools will display 'strength in unity' through the formation of the words Naya Bharat," a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday, said.

Delhi was put on high alert ahead of the Independence Day and in the wake of intelligence warning following the revocation of Article 370.

Security has been ramped up in the national capital with police barriers put in place across the city.

Heavy police deployments have been made in areas within a 3 km radius of the Red Fort.

