Chetan's friend Ritesh arrested in Ketan Agarwal murder case, how will his arrest give more revelations?

Mumbai:

In a significant development, the Pune Police on Saturday arrested another accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Police have arrested Ritesh Hange, a friend of the main accused Chetan Choudhary. According to police, Ritesh was part of the conspiracy and had full knowledge of the murder planning. Police are now questioning Ritesh and gathering information about his role in the murder plot and others involved with him.

Ketan Agarwal was killed in Lohagad Fort

Ketan Agarwal was killed in Lohagad Fort . It was initially believed to be an accident, but in the investigation police ruled it a homicide. Ketan's fiancée Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary have already been arrested in the case.

Police alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to take Ketan to Lohagad Fort and push him into a ditch. Now, the arrest of Ritesh Hange is expected to help the police add links to the conspiracy. Earlier police said Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary had initially discussed injuring her fiancé Ketan Agarwal to delay the upcoming marriage, but soon realised the idea was fraught with risk and decided to kill him.

However, to project Agarwal's death as an accident, they discussed various methods, allegedly watched suspense films and browsed the internet before deciding that pushing him off a cliff was the best option, police added.

Second stage of planning involved scouting for appropriate locations

The second stage of planning involved scouting for appropriate locations, leading them to explore several high-altitude locations, including Tiger Point in Lonavala and Visapur Fort. They exchanged photos before finalising the Lohagad Fort near Pune to execute the murder plan, he said.

They focused on finding a spot where no evidence could be found after the murder, he explained. He claimed the conspiracy evolved over several weeks and it was preceded by extensive online searches, reconnaissance visits and repeated discussions between the accused duo.

After investigation, police arrested Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chaudhary (22) in connection with the June 18 death of 26-year-old realtor Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed off the cliff at Lohagad Fort as per a planned script. Investigators claimed that the duo conspired to kill Agarwal as he was turning out to be an obstacle in their relationship.

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