Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal dances in delight, calls it 'first Independence Day'

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the 34 year-old BJP MP from Ladakh who won many admirers for his powerful speech in Parliament supporting revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir and creation of separate Union Territory of Ladakh, on Thursday, danced in delight along with other Ladakhi men -- a video of which soon went viral.

The Ladakh MP also hoisted the Tricolour at the BJP office here and termed it Ladakh's "first Independence day".

Attired in the traditional dark brown 'goucha' -- Ladakhi dress for men -- and donning dark sunglasses, Namgyal along with senior party leader Ram Madhav and others hoisted the Tricolour in Leh.

#WATCH BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating 73rd #IndiaIndependenceDay, in Leh. pic.twitter.com/KkcNoarPPB — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2019

He also posted pictures on twitter of Buddhist monks of his native village Matho hoisting the national flag and saluting it.

"Buddhist Monks and people of my native village Matho hosting national flag celebrating 1st Independence Day after declaring Ladakh as Union Territory. Ladakh got independence from Kashmir," he tweeted with the hashtag FreedLadakhFromKashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Tricolour has been hoisted "in each and every house" across Ladakh, which "symbolises the patriotism of the people and their unwavering commitment towards India".

He had earlier tweeted: "It is always an honour to celebrate Independence Day with the people of Ladakh. The presence of Shri Ram Madhav ji has made this celebration even more special accompanied with UT status. #NewLadakh.

