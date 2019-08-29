Image Source : PTI Strongly condemn statements by Pakistan on internal matter of India: MEA Raveesh Kumar

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson addressed a press conference Thursday, wherein he strongly condemned "highly irresponsible" statements by Pakistani leadership on withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan has been using terrorism as state policy against India and it must stop exporting terror.

"We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pakistani leadership on matters internal to India," he said, in what is seen as a direct reference to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments.

"The provocative statements from Pakistan include call for jihad and inciting violence in India," Kumar said.

Imran Khan has been consistently attacking India on its decisions on Jammu and Kashmir in the last three weeks. On Monday, Khan said he will raise the issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.

Here are the highlights from Raveesh Kumar's press conference

04:20 pm: It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan, says MEA

04:19 pm: We are aware that Pakistan uses terror as state policy and each time we have made them aware of our concerns. We have received info that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate terrorists. We demand that Pakistan must act against the terror groups operating on its soil, says MEA

04:18 pm: Not even in one incident any hospital has reported a shortage of drug or of any disposable item. Not a single life has been lost, not a single bullet has been fired. There has been a gradual but positive improvement in the situation on ground, says MEA Raveesh Kumar

04:17 pm: What we understand is perhaps there were certain sectors which were temporarily closed, there have been NOTAM (A notice to airmen) which were issued that too for a certain period. There has been no statement from Pakistan confirming closure of airspace, says MEA

04:15 pm: The letter is not even worth the paper on which it was written. Don’t want to give credence to it by reacting, says MEA Raveesh Kumar.

04:13 pm: Do not want to lend any credence to the letter written by Pakistan to UNHRC, says MEA Raveesh Kumar

04:12 pm: The provocative statements include call for jihad and inciting violence in India, says MEA

04:11 pm: We strongly condemn highly irresponsible statements by Pak leadership on matters internal to India, says MEA Raveesh Kumar

