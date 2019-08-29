Amid war chatter, Pakistan tests nuclear capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Image Source : TWITTER The Ghaznavi is a short range missile.

Pakistan on Thursday tested a nuclear capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile in a bid to further its efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue and raise the chatter of waging a nuclear war against India.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hinting at a nuclear confrontation ever since India abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. India, however, has consistently maintained this was an internal issue.

To this end, Major General Asif Ghafoor, spokesperson, Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted: "Pakistan carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs."

Pakistan successfully carried out night training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering multiple types of warheads upto 290 KMs. CJCSC & Services Chiefs congrat team. President & PM conveyed appreciation to team & congrats to the nation. pic.twitter.com/hmoUKRPWev — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 29, 2019

The Ghaznavi is a short range missile.

Pakistan had informed New Delhi about the test in Sindh, on August 26, in keeping with the provisions of the Confidence Building Measures announced by the two countries in 2005. The measures mandate three-day prior notice on missile tests.

Three routes of Karachi airspace had already been closed -- from August 28 to 31 -- in view of the testing.

The Sonmiani Flight Test Range was also activated with an upper ceiling of 26,000 feet with impact in sea, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen, alerting pilots on routes) and naval warning issued by Pakistan.