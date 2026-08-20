Prince Harry, Meghan Markle moving back to UK, resuming Royal roles on cards? What we know so far

London:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to move back to the UK nearly six years after stepping down as senior working members of the British royal family and relocating to California with their son, Prince Archie.

According to UK media reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to return to Britain this month, with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, expected to begin school there in September.

There are currently no plans for either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle to return as working members of the royal family. The couple moved to the US in 2020 after announcing their decision to step back from royal duties. They initially lived at Frogmore Cottage, which had been given to them by the late Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift. However, King Charles later asked them to give up the lease on the property in 2023, following the publication of Harry's memoir Spare.

The couple is now reportedly planning to establish a private, non-royal residence in the UK. The location of their new home has not been disclosed.

King Charles reportedly welcoming decision

Reports say King Charles was informed of the couple's decision on August 16 and has been welcoming towards their plans to return. Their move comes amid speculation that Harry has been seeking to rebuild his relationship with members of the royal family and repair ties following years of tension.

Despite their return, Harry and Meghan are not expected to resume their roles as working royals. They will continue to live as private individuals.

Harry is expected to become more involved in charitable activities and Invictus Games-related events, while Meghan plans to continue working on her lifestyle brand and other projects from the UK.

Recent UK visit

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan visited the UK with their children for Invictus Games-related events. During the trip, the family reportedly met King Charles and Queen Camilla privately.

Harry also took Archie and Lilibet to his late mother Princess Diana's ancestral home and final resting place to pay their respects. Meghan later shared glimpses of the family's UK trip, offering a look at how they spent time together during their brief stay.

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