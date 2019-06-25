Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Kashmiri newspaper owner arrested, released on bail

Kashmiri newspaper owner arrested, released on bail

The owner of an Urdu daily newspaper, arrested On Monday in a nearly three-decade-old case, was on Tuesday released on bail by a court here.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: June 25, 2019 17:34 IST
Kashmiri newspaper owner arrested, released on
Image Source : PTI

Kashmiri newspaper owner arrested, released on bail 

Representational image

The owner of an Urdu daily newspaper, arrested On Monday in a nearly three-decade-old case, was on Tuesday released on bail by a court here.

Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, editor/printer/publisher of 'Afaq', was picked up from his home here in connection with a case registered against him in 1990 when he ran the JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) news agency, police said.

Related Stories

Police said Qadri, 62, had been declared an 'absconder' since the registration of the case against him, in which eight other local journalists were named. Three of them have died since then.

Releasing Qadri against a bail bond of Rs 20,000, the court asked the station house officer (SHO) concerned to explain the action taken in the case since the FIR was lodged on December 15, 1990.

The SHO has also been asked to explain how Qadri was twice issued passports during this period when the police said he had been an absconder.

The next hearing of the case will be held on July 31.

ALSO READ: Urdu newspaper owner arrested in Srinagar

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryTop Indian salt brands contain deadly cyanide: US lab report Next StoryRunaway bride found living with lesbian partner  