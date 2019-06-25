Urdu newspaper owner arrested in Srinagar

Tuesday, June 25, 2019
     
Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, printer/publisher of the 'Afaq' newspaper, was arrested on Monday night from his house in Srinagar. 

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: June 25, 2019 10:29 IST
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

The owner of an Urdu newspaper was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district in connection with a case registered against him in 1992, police said on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the case in 1992 was registered against Qadri and eight other journalists. Three of eight have died.

The arrest pertained to Qadri's activities when he was running the now defunct JAK (Jammu and Kashmir) news agency.

Qadri would be produced before the court later in the day. Police records have shown the him as absconding since 1992.

