Poland backs bilateral solution to Kashmir dispute

Poland, which currently holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council, has said that India and Pakistan should find a solution to the burning Kashmir issue “bilaterally”.

This is the first time that Poland has spoken out on the heightened tension between India and Pakistan.

Poland holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August. The presidency rotates monthly among the members of the Security Council.

Prior to this, Russia, a UNSC permanent member, had said India’s move of abrogating Article 370 was carried out “within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of India”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had dialled Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz last Thursday.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Monday, Poland’s ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said, “Poland hopes that both countries can work out a mutually beneficial solution bilaterally.”

The Polish envoy added, “I would like to emphasise on the word ‘bilaterally’ that’s the keyword.”

India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue should be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan, in accordance with the Shimla Agreement, 1972 and the Lahore Declaration, 1999.

Pakistan, however, had reached out to the UN, including the Security Council, and raise the Kashmir issue.