ICJ to pronounce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kulbhushan Jadhav

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will pronounce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. The verdict is likely to be pronounced around 6:30 pm IST today. Jadhav is currently in Pakistan's custody. A Pakistani military court has pronounced death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy Officer, under "espionage and terrorism" charges.

The trial, which took place in the year 2017, was carried out behind closed doors. India had then approached the ICJ urging it to direct Pakistan for Jadhav's immediate release.

The ICJ had said earlier this month that a public sitting would take place at 3 pm (6:30 pm IST) on July 17 at Peace Palace in The Hague.

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the verdict.

India has strongly rejected Pakistan's claims that Kulbhushan Jadhav was involved in terrorism and spying activities. India has alleged that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

ALSO READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to deliver verdict by July third week

ALSO READ | Cannot 'prejudge' ICJ's decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, says Pakistan

ALSO READ | Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ to deliver verdict on July 17

ALSO READ | Remember Sarabjit Singh? He was falsely implicated by Pakistan, just like Kulbhushan Jadhav