Kulbhushan Jadhav case: International Court of Justice to deliver verdict by July third week. 

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is expected to announce the verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the third week of July. As per reports the decision could come to light as early as July 17.

Jadhav, who is a retired Indian Naval Officer has been on a death row in Pakistan since last 2 years after the Pakistan military Court found him guilty of espionage and other terror activities.

India had challenged the "farcical trial" by the military court of Pakistan against 48-year-old Jadhav. The ICJ on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

The world court held a four-day public hearing in the case in February during which both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses.

India based its case on two broad issues -- breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

India also urged the ICJ to annul Jadhav's death sentence and order his immediate release, saying the verdict by a Pakistani military court based on a "farcical case" and it failed to satisfy even the minimum standards of due process.

Pakistan on its part insisted that the Indian Navy officer was a "spy" and not a businessman.

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy. Jadhav's sentencing had evoked a sharp reaction in India.

Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants to get the information gathered by its "spy".

However, Pakistan facilitated a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.

When asked whether the verdict in the case will be announced this month, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the date has to be announced by the ICJ.

