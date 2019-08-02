High alert sounded in Valley as JeM terrorists infiltrate into Kashmir, IAF fighter aircraft on patrolling

Image Source : PTI high alert in Kashmir: Security forces on high alert in Kashmir Valley as JeM terrorists infiltrate to state

A high alert has been sounded in Kashmir Valley after 5 terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit infiltrated to the Valley. The militants may attack the security forces in the state. According to reports, the terrorists had infiltrated to the Valley from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Moreover, the sources have even claimed that all JeM terrorists are highly trained in carrying attacks.

To this end, the Central government has put the Army and Air Force on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, 25,000 troops have also been inducted in the Valley and have been deployed at various places.

According to the official sources, Indian Air Force fighter aircraft are on patrolling since the since alert has been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir.

Adding up to the security measures, officials said that security has been withdrawn from some isolated shrines because of intelligence inputs that foreign terrorists are planning to target police guard there.

Summer vacations have been preponed at educational institutions and they will be closed for 10 days starting Thursday, they said.

Some langars for the Amarnath Yatra have also been closed, they added.

The Centre had earlier ordered the deployment of about 10,000 central forces personnel to Kashmir in order to strengthen counter-insurgency operations and law and order duties.

