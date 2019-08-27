Heavy rain to lash Odisha in next four days: MeT

Heavy rainfall will lash many parts of Odisha during the next four days with a fresh low-pressure area building up over the Bay of Bengal, a MeT official said here Tuesday.

Odisha has been battered by heavy downpour triggered by three low-pressure areas formed earlier this month over the Bay of Bengal. South and West Odisha had also witnessed flash floods due to incessant rain. The new low-pressure area, that is likely to form over northwest Bay of Bengal around Wednesday, will trigger rainfall of varied intensity over the next four days, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre official said.

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore districts till Wednesday, he said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to lash some places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts on August 29 and 30, the MeT Centre said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash parts of Puri, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur and Nayagarh districts on August 30 and 31, it said.

Some parts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Nuapada and Kandhamal will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall till September 1, it said.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas of Mahanadi river, water level has risen to 623.69 feet at Hirakud Dam against full reservoir capacity of 630 feet, anofficial said.

In order to maintain water level was below 620 feet in the reservoir, the dam authorities on Tuesday opened more sluice gates to release excess water. Water is being discharged through 10 gates of Hirakud Dam at present with inflow at 1,59,122 cusec and outflow at 1,81,213 cusec, he said adding the flow of water at Munduli in Cuttack stood at 1,40,903 cusec.

However, the water level of Mahanadi river stood at 22.93 metres at Naraj in Cuttack, much below the danger mark of 26.41 metres, the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said. The water level of Jalaka river near Mathani rose to 6.48 metres as against the danger mark of 5.50 metres following incessant rainfall in several areas of Mayurbhanj district for last two days.

