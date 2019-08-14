Odisha on High Alert! Authorities prepare to release floodwater in Mahanadi

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday asked Collectors of 11 districts to prepare for the impending flood in Mahanadi river.

Due to heavy rainfall in the lower catchments of the Mahanadi, about 11.5 lakh cusec of floodwater is likely to be discharged at Mundali in Cuttack between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Sethi asked Bolangir, Boudh, Subarnapur, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Angul, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur Collectors to take necessary steps.

One gate of the Hirakud dam in Sambalpur on Wednesday was also opened following heavy rain on the upper catchment areas.

"This is likely to cause a medium flood in river Mahanadi and its distributaries," said the SRC.

He informed that 12 ODRAF teams and three NDRF teams have been deployed in the likely affected districts for rescue and evacuation operations. Besides, fire service teams in respective districts will be deployed, he added.

The Collectors have been instructed to immediately activate District Emergency Operation Centres and Control Rooms of different departments round the clock.

Hirakud Dam authorities on Wednesday released first flood water from the reservoir in this rainy season.

The flood water from the Hirakud Dam was released from one gate at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Keeping in view a medium level flood situation downstream, we wouldn't release the amount of water earlier planned. Symbolically, one gate will be opened for some hours and it will be closed," informed Water Resources Secretary P.K. Jena.

"Keeping in view the situation downstream -- aiming to keep it moderate. We will wait a few more days, calculate and take onward decision when to release the flood water," said Jena.

