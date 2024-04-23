Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
  5. Only 3rd instance in IPL history! Rajasthan Royals replicate their own feat as Jaiswal, Sandeep shine vs MI

Only 3rd instance in IPL history! Rajasthan Royals replicate their own feat as Jaiswal, Sandeep shine vs MI

Rajasthan Royals achieved a unique feat as they had a player scoring a century and another taking a five-wicket haul in the same match in IPL 2024 against the Mumbai Indians. The two individual performances helped the Royals cruise to a 9-wicket victory, to extend their run at the top of the table.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: April 23, 2024 13:05 IST
Sandeep Sharma starred for Rajasthan Royals with his maiden
Image Source : AP Sandeep Sharma starred for Rajasthan Royals with his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket on return from injury after five games

Rajasthan Royals (RR) put one foot in the door towards the playoffs with their seventh win in the 2024 edition of the IPL against the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. The Men in Pink rode on a couple of individual performances from Sandeep Sharma, who registered his maiden T20 five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who slammed his second IPL century, both against the Mumbai Indians. Sharma's 5/18 spell kept Mumbai Indians to a chaseable score of 179 while Jaiswal's ton ensured that the Royals cruised to the target to extend their reign at the top.

With this, the Royals replicated their own feat of having a player score a century and another take a fifer in the same IPL match. This was only the third time it happened and the second time for the Royals while the remaining one was for Gujarat Titans last year when Shubman Gill smashed a century and Mohit Sharma took a five-wicket haul in Qualifier 2.

Century and Fifer for the same team in an IPL match

Jos Buttler (103), Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) at CCI Mumbai 2022 for Rajasthan Royals vs KKR

Shubman Gill (129), Mohit Sharma (5/10) at Ahmedabad 2023 for Gujarat Titans vs MI
Yashasvi Jaiswal (104*), Sandeep Sharma (5/18) at Jaipur 2024 for Rajasthan Royals vs MI

Overall, this is the fourth instance of a century and a five-wicket haul in the same match as the only other time it happened, the players scoring a century and taking a five-wicket haul were from different teams - Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) during the GT vs SRH game last year in Ahmedabad.

It was a joy for the Royals as they ended their home run in Jaipur with four wins in five matches while the tournament is slowly slipping out for the Mumbai Indians, who suffered their fifth loss in the tournament.

