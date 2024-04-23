Tuesday, April 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. BJP drops sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, fields Tashi Gyalson

BJP drops sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, fields Tashi Gyalson

Ladakh will vote in the fifth phase on May 20. While the BJP has announced its candidate, the Congress is yet to announce its challenger. In 2019, the saffron party claimed the election on Ladakh seat.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 23, 2024 15:26 IST
Sitting BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (Left) and
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sitting BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (Left) and Tashi Gyalson who has been fielded by the saffron party in the upcoming election.

Ladakh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped its sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and fielded Tashi Gyalson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Polling in Ladakh will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal defeated independent candidate Sajjad Hussain by a margin of 10,930 votes.

In the forthcoming election, Congress, which is part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, has not announced its candidate so far.

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.


The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.

Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.

ALSO READ | 'Listening to Hanuman Chalisa was a crime during Congress' rule': PM Modi in Rajasthan's Tonk rally

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement