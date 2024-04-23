BJP drops sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, fields Tashi Gyalson

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Sitting BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (Left) and Tashi Gyalson who has been fielded by the saffron party in the upcoming election.

Ladakh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped its sitting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and fielded Tashi Gyalson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Polling in Ladakh will take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal defeated independent candidate Sajjad Hussain by a margin of 10,930 votes.

In the forthcoming election, Congress, which is part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, has not announced its candidate so far.

The BJP's decision to drop Namgyal comes amid resentment towards the ruling party among a section of Buddhists in Leh.

The local sources said Gyalson, who is also a lawyer, is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.



Polling is scheduled for May 20 in the constituency.

