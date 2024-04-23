'Listening to Hanuman Chalisa was a crime during Congress' rule': PM Modi in Rajasthan's Tonk rally

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at Congress saying that during its rule, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa was a crime and Rajasthan has been its sufferer. Addressing an election rally in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, the Prime Minister said that for the first time this year, a Shobha Yatra procession was taken out in the state on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further attacked the 'Grand Old Party' and said, "While talking to you today on Hanuman Jayanti, I remember a picture from a few days ago. A few days ago, in Congress-ruled Karnataka, a shopkeeper was brutally beaten up only because he was listening to Hanuman Chalisa while sitting in his shop."

"In 2014, when you gave Modi the opportunity to serve in Delhi, the country took decisions that no one had imagined. But if the Congress had been in power, stones would still be pelted at our forces in Jammu and Kashmir. If the Congress was in power, the enemies would still be cutting off the heads of our soldiers from across the border & the Congress government would not have done anything. One Rank One Pension would not have been implemented for our soldiers, bomb blasts would have been taking place in the country if Congress was in power. Congress had committed the sin of protecting the Rajasthan serial blast accused... If Congress was in power, it would have found new ways of corruption for itself... Rajasthan was number 1 in crime against women during Congress rule. Congress shamelessly said that this is Rajasthan's identity in Vidhan Sabha. 'Arey doob maro'...," the Prime Minister said.

"For decades Rajasthan has protected the country on the borders. Rajasthan knows very well how important a safe nation and a stable government is. Therefore, be it 2014 or 2019, Rajasthan unitedly gave its blessings to form a strong BJP government in the country," he said.

"Unity is Rajasthan's wealth. Whenever we have been divided the enemy has taken advantage of it. Even now efforts are going on to divide Rajasthan and its people and Rajasthan needs to be cautious of this. In these 10 years, you have seen what a stable and honest government can do for the development of the country," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also extended his wishes on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said, "I have received all your love, blessings and enthusiasm. Today is the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and I extend my wishes to everyone for the same."

