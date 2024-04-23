Medical student from Andhra dies after getting stuck in frozen Kyrgyzstan waterfall

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: A medical student from Andhra Pradesh died after getting trapped at a frozen waterfall in Kyrgyzstan. The student was identified as Dasari Chandu, 20, who hailed from the Anakapalli district and was pursuing an MBBS from a university in Kyrgyzstan.

According to reports, Chandu went to a waterfall on Sunday with other students at the end of the exams at the university where he was studying and entered the waterfall. However, things quickly turned tragic when Chandu got trapped in the ice and could not survive. His body was later recovered from the frozen waterfall.

Chandu was the second son of Bhima Raju, a halwa seller in Andhra Pradesh. His family has appealed to the Indian government to bring back his mortal remains from Kyrgyzstan. Anakapalli MP B Venkata Satyavathi also brought the issue to the notice of Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.

The Union Minister spoke to officials in the Indian embassy in Kyrgyzstan and requested them for assistance in sending Chandu's remains to India, according to Satyavathi.

