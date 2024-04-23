Punjab: Targeted killing plan averted, terror module member handled by Pak-based operatives arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Tuesday said that it has averted planned targeted killings in the state with the arrest of a member of a terror module who was allegedly being handled by Pakistan-based operatives.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the member of the terror module was arrested with a Chinese pistol and cartridges. "Acting swiftly in an intelligence-based operation, Counter Intelligence (of Punjab police) #Jalandhar averts target killings planned by cross-border operatives. One member of the terror module arrested with a #Chinese pistol and cartridges," he wrote in a post on X.

Accused was tasked to carry out target killing in Jammu and Kashmir

He further said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the accused was tasked to carry out target killing in the Jammu and Kashmir region to create fear and unrest. "Preliminary investigations reveal that arrested accused being handled by Pakistan-based operatives and was tasked to carry out target killing in Jammu and Kashmir region to create fear and unrest," he added.

Man shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

Earlier on Monday, a man was shot dead by terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. He was taken to hospital in injured condition, where he succumbed to the injuries. The deceased was the brother of an Indian Army soldier.

The incident occurred when the victim, Mohammad Razaq, came out from a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, Shahdhara Sharif area in Rajouri district situated within the jurisdiction of the Thanamandi police station. The terrorists opened fire from a close range, the officials said.

