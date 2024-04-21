Follow us on Image Source : ANI Punjab: BSF recovers two China-made drones from border area in Amritsar.

Punjab news: The Border Security Force (BSF) along with the Punjab Police recovered two drones from different locations in the border area of Amritsar district, said an official release today (April 21). The recovered drones were identified as China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

According to an official BSF release, "Based on information by BSF intelligence set up about the presence of drones in two different locations of the border area of Amritsar district on April 21."

"In a joint search operations by BSF troops with Punjab Police were conducted in the suspected areas. The search operations resulted in retrieval of two drones, one each at about 12.15 pm and 2.00 pm," it said.

As per the release, these recoveries took place in farming fields adjacent to village Hardo Rattan and village Daoke respectively, both in Amritsar District. Reliable information and coordinated efforts of BSF and Punjab police successfully foiled the desperate attempts of illicit drone handlers from across the border, added the release.

Earlier on Saturday (April 20), the BSF recovered a drone carrying three packets of suspected heroin from the border area of Ferozepur district, the BSF said in a press release.

On April 20, the BSF intelligence wing received information regarding the presence of a drone along with a consignment in the border area of district Ferozepur. Responding swiftly, BSF troops carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area.

The recovered drone was identified as a China-made DJI Matrix 300 RTK.

